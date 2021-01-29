503 persons contract infection; six more die

CHENNAI

29 January 2021 01:19 IST

Tally touches 8,36,818; 544 persons discharged after treatment; 21 districts record cases in single digits

Tamil Nadu reported 503 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its tally to 8,36,818. Another 544 persons were discharged, even as six more persons succumbed to the infection.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 151, followed by Coimbatore (48) and Chengalpattu (41). Except Kallakurichi, which had no new case, the remaining districts saw under 30 cases each — there were 25 in Tiruppur, 19 in Tiruchi, 18 in Erode, 17 in Kancheepuram, 16 in Salem and 14 in Tiruvallur. Of these, 21 districts recorded cases in single digits.

Presently, 4,629 persons are under treatment for COVID-19. This includes 1,582 persons in Chennai, 426 in Coimbatore and 351 in Chengalpattu.

Till date, 8,19,850 persons have been discharged after treatment and 12,339 have died.

Of the six fatalities, four persons died in Chennai. Thanjavur and Tiruvallur registered one death each. Among them were two persons in their 50s.

A 52-year-old woman from Chennai, who had diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital with complaint of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for eight days on January 26. She died on January 28 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 57-year-old woman from Chennai with diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, anaemia and chronic kidney disease died at a private hospital on January 23 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 65-year-old woman from Thanjavur, who had diabetes, died within two hours of admission at the Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam on January 27, due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. She had complaints of fever and difficulty in breathing for 15 days.

A total of 52,457 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Till now, 1,58,60,674 samples have been tested in the State.

As many as 6,428 persons received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 88,467.

On the 13th day of immunisation, 6,172 persons received Covishield and 256 Covaxin. Till date, 86,310 healthcare workers have received Covishield and 2,157 Covaxin.