50,000 school bags with photos of Jaya, CM seized

Two lorries carrying the goods were intercepted by flying squads at checkpost

At least 50,000 school bags embossed with photographs of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were seized from two lorries at the Achuthanvayal checkpost on the Rameswaram Highway on Wednesday.

According to officials, on receiving information about the lorries, a flying squad intercepted them at the checkpost.

An inspection revealed that the school bags had been packed into white gunny bags with the words ‘School Education Department’ printed on them in Tamil.

Inquiry on

A senior official said the vehicles and the goods were seized.

“We are in the process of interrogating the suspects. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they were from Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. We are probing whether the order was placed there or the vehicles belonged to those States,” the official added.