₹50,000 ex-gratia for kin of persons who died of COVID: TN Govt.

CHENNAI

07 December 2021 11:36 IST

This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of first COVID-19 case reported in the country.

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an ex-gratia of ₹ 50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund for the kin of persons who have died of COVID-19 including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities.

The cause of death has to be certified as COVID-19 as per guidelines jointly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research on September 3, 2021

Expenditure on this item will be incurred from State Disaster Response Fund only, in strict compliance with the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines dated September 11, a Government Order said.

This ex-gratia assistance will be applicable from the date of first COVID-19 case reported in the country and will continue till denotification of COVID-19 as a disaster or till further orders.

This excludes those who have been given ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for front line workers, ₹5 lakh for children who have lost both parents and ₹3 lakh for children who lost one parent.