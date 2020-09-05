₹5,000 fine for SOP violations, ₹200 for not wearing mask

Lockdown violations are now compoundable offences

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, that made violations of COVID-19 lockdown and physical distancing norms “compoundable offences”. It also prohibits acts of violence against persons implementing these measures.

A government order issued by the Health Department soon after the ordinance was promulgated specified that a fine of ₹5,000 would be imposed on those violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued for salons and spas, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and other public places. Those not wearing a face mask in public places will have to pay ₹200. Those spitting in public places and violating distancing norms will have to pay ₹500 as fine. The penalty for violating quarantine norms will also be ₹500.

If containment zone norms are violated, a fine of ₹500 for individuals and ₹5,000 in case of vehicles and commercial establishments will be levied.

The Raj Bhavan, in a communication, noted, “Despite an aggressive information, education and communication campaign, a section of persons/institutions/shops do not follow it, putting themselves and others at the risk of spreading infection.”

“It is, therefore, considered necessary to make violations of lockdown and physical distancing measures, taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, as compoundable offences, and prohibit acts of violence against persons implementing these measures. Hence, the government has decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939),” it said.

Based on the State government’s proposal, the Governor has promulgated the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to carry out amendments to the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1939).