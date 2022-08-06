Tamil Nadu

5,000 candidates get their degree at VELS University convocation

Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the Honoris Causa to cricketer Suresh Raina at the 12th convocation of VELS University on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU
Malavika Ramakrishnan CHENNAI August 06, 2022 00:18 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 00:18 IST

The 12th convocation of VELS University on Friday saw nearly 5,000 candidates receive their degrees across the management, arts, science and commerce disciplines.

Governor R.N Ravi delivered the convocation address. 

Four eminent personalities received the degree of Honoris Causa for contributions to their respective fields — Ajith Kumar Mohanty, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Shankar, prominent film director; cricketer Suresh Raina’ and Vikram Aggarwal, chairman, Raddison Blu hotels. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Governor told the graduands that they were no longer restrained like previous generation which had fewer opportunities. He attributed the huge growth in the start-up segment to the youth and encouraged the students to take risks and dream big. “You need three things; resolve to do it, the knowledge to do it and the capital to do it” and said that government resources were available to help them. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ravi paid homage to those who had given their lives in the fight for Independence and urged the new generation to make this country great again.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
university
Read more...