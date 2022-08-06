5,000 candidates get their degree at VELS University convocation

Governor urges the youth to dream big and take risks

Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the Honoris Causa to cricketer Suresh Raina at the 12th convocation of VELS University on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Governor urges the youth to dream big and take risks

The 12th convocation of VELS University on Friday saw nearly 5,000 candidates receive their degrees across the management, arts, science and commerce disciplines.

Governor R.N Ravi delivered the convocation address.

Four eminent personalities received the degree of Honoris Causa for contributions to their respective fields — Ajith Kumar Mohanty, Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Shankar, prominent film director; cricketer Suresh Raina’ and Vikram Aggarwal, chairman, Raddison Blu hotels.

The Governor told the graduands that they were no longer restrained like previous generation which had fewer opportunities. He attributed the huge growth in the start-up segment to the youth and encouraged the students to take risks and dream big. “You need three things; resolve to do it, the knowledge to do it and the capital to do it” and said that government resources were available to help them.

Mr. Ravi paid homage to those who had given their lives in the fight for Independence and urged the new generation to make this country great again.