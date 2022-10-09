500 kgs of gutkha products seized in Villupuram, two held

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 09, 2022 15:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villupuram district police seized banned gutkha products worth ₹5 lakhs from a shop at a market on Gandhi Road here on Saturday night. Following information that gutkha was being hoarded in a house, a police team conducted a search at Praveen Trading company in the market and found 500 kg of gutkha products.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police identified the accused as B. Praveen Kumar, 23 of K.K. Road, and J. Sultan Moideen, 37, of Kilperumbakkam in Villupuram. The duo was arrested and gutkha products and other chewable forms of tobacco were seized from them. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app