500 kgs of gutkha products seized in Villupuram, two held

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villupuram district police seized banned gutkha products worth ₹5 lakhs from a shop at a market on Gandhi Road here on Saturday night. Following information that gutkha was being hoarded in a house, a police team conducted a search at Praveen Trading company in the market and found 500 kg of gutkha products.

The police identified the accused as B. Praveen Kumar, 23 of K.K. Road, and J. Sultan Moideen, 37, of Kilperumbakkam in Villupuram. The duo was arrested and gutkha products and other chewable forms of tobacco were seized from them. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.