₹500 crore Information Centre Park to come up near Chennai, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the creation of an Information Centre Park over 150 acres in Nemili and Mannud villages in Sriperumpudur taluk, at a cost of ₹500 crore.

“The park will be created by TIDCO (Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation). The companies that will function from the park will create 3,500 jobs,” he said.

Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly on Tueaday, he also said a ‘Startup and Innovation City’ would come up in Chennai at a cost of ₹350 crore. The objective, he said, was to encourage innovation and knowledge-based firms with facilities for infrastructure and a commercial atmosphere.

The Chief Minister also said a private industrial park would be created in 116.24 acres in Kallapayalam village in Coimbatore district through CODISSIA (Coimbaotore District Small Industries Association) at a cost of ₹20.96 crore. The government’s grant for the project is ₹10 crore.