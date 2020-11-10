50% super-speciality course seats for in-service candidates

For postgraduate medical courses, reservation will be implemented from the next year

The Health Department has issued orders with regard to the admission process for super-speciality courses and postgraduate courses in the State. While 50% reservation for in-service candidates in super-speciality courses will be implemented from the current academic year, allocation for in-service candidates in PG courses will be implemented from the next academic year.

After 50% seats in DM/M. Ch courses in government medical colleges are allocated to in-service candidates, the rest will be surrendered to the Director General of Health Services.

The seats will be filled with candidates who have cleared NEET-SS. The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education will prepare the merit list and conduct counselling. Selected candidates will be required to submit a bond to the DME that they will serve the State till their retirement.

A government order issued on Monday further said that the candidates will be posted in hospitals under the purview of the Director of Medical Education, Medical and Rural Health Services and the Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The State government has also decided that from the next academic year, 50% of the State quota seats would be allocated to in-service candidates in postgraduate programmes, such as M.D., M.S. and M.D.S.

The remaining 50% will be in the open category and in-service candidates will also be allowed to compete for those seats.

The seats will be filled based on marks obtained in NEET-PG and the incentive marks included for serving in remote, difficult or hilly areas. The existing norm of 50% seat allocation to the DGHS for counselling will, however, continue.

In-service PG aspirants must give a bond that they will serve the State after completion of their course in a government medical college till their superannuation. Such candidates may be transferred as per the directorates’ requirement from time to time as well, the order said.