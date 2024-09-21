GIFT a SubscriptionGift
50 students with disabilities pursuing Ph.D. to get fellowship of ₹1 lakh each

Only students with disabilities, pursuing Ph.D., are eligible

Published - September 21, 2024 03:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned ₹50 lakh for giving a fellowship of ₹1 lakh each to 50 students with disabilities under the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship. The fellowship would support their research for their Ph.D. programme.

A government order listed the guidelines for the fellowship. Only students with disabilities, pursuing Ph.D., are eligible. There is no bar on the income and candidates should pursue Ph.D. either part-time or full time at any recognised educational institution in the country.

Once the document mentioning the thesis viva dates is produced, the incentive of ₹1 lakh will be paid to the candidates, who should also produce their Unique Disability ID and nativity certificates.

Published - September 21, 2024 03:58 am IST

