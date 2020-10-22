50 rare Tamil books to come out every year

To strengthen the development of Tamil, 50 rare books and literary works will be revived and published each year by the International Institute of Tamil Studies, Minister for Tamil Official Language Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the institute, he also announced that no fee would be charged on students of the Integrated Master’s degree in Tamil, recognised by Tamil University.

Mr. Pandiarajan said steps would be taken for the publication and release of the golden jubilee memento of the institute by the Chief Minister.

He also inaugurated the Vallalar Research Chair, headed by Swami Subramaniam.