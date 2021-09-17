50% person days under job scheme to be set aside for women

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 01:50 IST

Job-seekers from every household will be registered and given a card

No less than 50% of the total person days under the Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme will be earmarked for women. Women and men will be paid the same wages for the same unskilled and semi-skilled work.

The scheme, to be fully funded by the State government, is based on the recommendations of a committee led by former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan. Under it, job-seekers will be enumerated and slotted in three categories — unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. It will give gainful employment to the urban poor by engaging them in the creation and maintenance of public assets such as parks, playgrounds, storm-water drains, roads and buildings and rejuvenation of waterbodies.

₹100 crore allocated

An initial allocation of ₹100 crore has been made during 2021-22 for the scheme, which is aimed at improving livelihood and social security by increasing job opportunities and through creation and maintenance of public assets. It will be implemented in two zones in the Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in 14 municipal corporations, one municipality each in seven regions and one town panchayat each in 37 districts during 2021-22.

Job-seekers from every household will be registered and given a job card. Those having the cards can apply for employment in their urban local bodies. The workers will receive wages once in a week.

“The workers will be given specified wages, which will be fixed through a proper time and motion study. The wages will be paid on the basis of the outcome of the work indicated against the approved/notified daily rate,” says a government order.

All payments will be made through the Electronic Fund Management System and a mechanism to redress grievances will be established to ensure accountability. There will be an online management information system to monitor the implementation of the scheme under which all adult members of a household can register themselves and apply for employment.