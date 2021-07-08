Tamil Nadu

50 new cases reported in Vellore district

Vellore district reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 47,234.

While 45,730 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 441. The district’s death toll is 1,063.

In Ranipet district, 53 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 41,290. In Tirupathur district, 24 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 27,705.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 107, taking the total number of cases to 50,343. Out of this, 48,480 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 1,251


