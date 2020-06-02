₹50 lakh solatium sought for matron’s kin

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 23:40 IST

Govt. announced ₹5 lakh as compensation

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Nurses’ Association have issued a joint statement urging the State government to grant ₹50 lakh as solatium to the family of Priscilla, a matron at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) who died last week.

Days after the State government announced ₹5 lakh as solatium for her family, the associations, in a representation to the government, said that the family should be given ₹50 lakh, along with insurance and a government job for a family member.

They urged the government to provide the same amount to the family of Jayamohan, a doctor attached to a primary health centre in The Nilgiris district, who died while on COVID-19 duty, and Kumudha, a nurse attached to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, who died in an accident while she was returning home after COVID-19 duty. They wanted the families to get the assured solatium and benefits as was the case with employees of other government departments.

Advertising

Advertising

Separate block

The associations also demanded a separate block with individual rooms in every district for doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic/show mild symptoms.

They added that details of doctors and nurses who test positive should be provided on a daily basis to associations in every district.

The associations also urged the government to grant the assured ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for affected doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.