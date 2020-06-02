Tamil Nadu

₹50 lakh solatium sought for matron’s kin

Govt. announced ₹5 lakh as compensation

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association and the Tamil Nadu Government Nurses’ Association have issued a joint statement urging the State government to grant ₹50 lakh as solatium to the family of Priscilla, a matron at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) who died last week.

Days after the State government announced ₹5 lakh as solatium for her family, the associations, in a representation to the government, said that the family should be given ₹50 lakh, along with insurance and a government job for a family member.

They urged the government to provide the same amount to the family of Jayamohan, a doctor attached to a primary health centre in The Nilgiris district, who died while on COVID-19 duty, and Kumudha, a nurse attached to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, who died in an accident while she was returning home after COVID-19 duty. They wanted the families to get the assured solatium and benefits as was the case with employees of other government departments.

Separate block

The associations also demanded a separate block with individual rooms in every district for doctors, nurses and other medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic/show mild symptoms.

They added that details of doctors and nurses who test positive should be provided on a daily basis to associations in every district.

The associations also urged the government to grant the assured ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for affected doctors, nurses and other hospital staff.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:42:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/50-lakh-solatium-sought-for-matrons-kin/article31734404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY