Tamil Nadu

₹50 lakh for family of T.N. policeman who was killed while on COVID-19 duty

Head constable Settu was hit by a container truck near Jujuvadi check-post

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the family of a policeman, who was killed in an accident while on COVID-19 duty. He also announced that a family member of the deceased would be given a government job.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of head constable Settu, a native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district. He died in an accident near Jujuvadi check-post near Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on May 7. He was deployed on the border to check the movement of vehicles during the lockdown.

On being hit by a tipper lorry from behind, an Ahmedabad-bound container truck from Chennai hit a check-post where the policeman was working. The policeman died on the spot.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The victims were asleep on the railway tracks in the early hours of Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 6:40:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/50-lakh-for-family-of-tn-policeman-who-was-killed-while-on-covid-19-duty/article31536213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY