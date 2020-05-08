₹50 lakh for family of T.N. policeman who was killed while on COVID-19 duty

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the family of a policeman, who was killed in an accident while on COVID-19 duty. He also announced that a family member of the deceased would be given a government job.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of head constable Settu, a native of Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district. He died in an accident near Jujuvadi check-post near Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border on May 7. He was deployed on the border to check the movement of vehicles during the lockdown.

On being hit by a tipper lorry from behind, an Ahmedabad-bound container truck from Chennai hit a check-post where the policeman was working. The policeman died on the spot.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of 16 migrant workers, who were run over by a goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The victims were asleep on the railway tracks in the early hours of Friday.