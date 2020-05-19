50% extra tax on liquor in UT

The Puducherry government on Monday decided to levy 50% extra tax on alcohol when the Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets resume functioning from Wednesday. They were closed for around 60 days due to the lockdown.

Making the announcement after a Cabinet meeting on Monday night, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the government decided to levy extra tax as “special corona fee.”

Additional tax

The Cabinet has also decided to impose additional tax on petroleum products. A detailed order would be issued on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Cabinet decided to allow IMFL outlets to allow takeaways from Tuesday.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that the Cabinet was convened again as there were certain procedural delays in allowing liquor shops to function from Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the outlets would be open from 9 a.m to 7 p.m.

Law enforcers have been directed to monitor compliance of personal distancing at liquor outlets. However, bars would remain closed, he said.

The Cabinet also decided to extend the lockdown till May 31, but with more relaxations. Fish market at Grand Bazaar would also start functioning from Tuesday, the Chief Minister said.

The Cabinet had decided to allow standalone shops to remain open till 7 p.m. and autorickshaws to operate with maximum two passengers. Four-wheelers would be allowed to ply with three passengers, the Chief Minister said.

As far as resumption of public transport was concerned, the Chief Minister said buses operating within Puducherry would commute with strict physical distancing norms.

The government would consult Tamil Nadu before taking a decision on operating non-stop buses to Karaikal region. There had been requests from people to operate bus services to Karaikal region, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Taking objection to the Centre’s decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territories, the Chief Minister said that the decision would adversely impact free supply provided to farmers.

Stating that his government would oppose the plan, the Chief Minister said he had written a letter requesting the Prime Minister to reconsider privatisation of power distribution.