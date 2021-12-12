50% eligible population fully vaccinated

After 14th mega camp, 2nd-dose coverage at 51.31%

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 50% of its eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. At the end of the 14th mega vaccination camp held on Saturday, the State’s second-dose coverage reached 51.31%.

The State’s eligible population for vaccination is 5,78,91,000. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said first-dose coverage stood at 82.48%. During the mega vaccination camp, held at 50,000 places, 20,45,347 people got jabs — 6,81,346 received the first dose and 13,64,001 the second.

“So far, 7,74,53,917 people have been vaccinated in the State,” he said. The Minister said it was a reason for cheer, as the State’s second-dose coverage had crossed 50%. He said Tamil Nadu would soon achieve the national average of 53% in second-dose coverage.

He expressed gratitude to doctors, nurses, health inspectors, village health nurses, sector health nurses, community health nurses and field staff of the department for making the camps successful. He said the daily average of vaccination had increased to 3.10 lakh.

So far, 10,005 people from “at-risk” countries have been tested for COVID-19 at the four international airports. Of them, 11 have tested positive.

In the last week, 45,500 people have arrived from non-risk countries to these four airports. Taking up the random testing of 2% of them, 1,359 people have been tested on arrival. Of them, six have tested positive. On Saturday, 2,207 people were tested, of whom two from Singapore were found to be infected.

So far, 19 travellers have tested positive, he said. “All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well. Initial analysis found that the samples were of the Delta variant. No case of Omicron has been identified in the State,” he said. He said the samples were sent to InStem, Bengaluru, for confirmation.