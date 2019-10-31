50% decline in number of dengue cases: doctors

In the last few days, several government hospitals in the city are witnessing a decline in the number of dengue cases.

A senior doctor at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, said the number of dengue cases was steadily declining over the weekend. “Dengue cases have declined by 50%. On an average, we have 150 children admitted for treatment of fever. This has also come down by 30 cases,” the doctor said.

R. Jayanthi, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said dengue cases were definitely declining in the last few days. “Today, the fever outpatient ward received 99 patients. Of this, nine persons tested positive for dengue. Heavy rains, including in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, could really be advantageous as it could washout larvae,” she said.

At the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital too, authorities witnessed a dip in the number of dengue cases. “Presently, we have five to six patients under treatment. On an average, the fever OP is receiving 70 to 80 cases, while in-patient fever cases account for 30 to 40,” an official said.

A senior doctor of a private hospital pointed out that the number of dengue cases remained the same.

The hospital had approximately 300 dengue cases in October. One-third of these cases were from Andhra Pradesh.

The number of cases in October were higher than September, and more when compared to 2018, he said.

An entomologist said breeding of ‘aedes aegypti’ and dengue cases was moderate across the State. “There is sporadic rainfall across the State. If we receive heavy rainfall, then mosquito breeding sources in peri-domestic areas, and all other potential breeding sources will be washed out,” he said.

S. Balasubramanian, medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, said the number of children bring brought in a very sick condition was definitely less. “Parents are bringing their children little early than before. The awareness is better, and this could be due to campaigns by the public health department,” he said.