50% capacity for commercial establishments

On Sundays, hotels and restaurants can only provide takeaway service

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that commercial establishments should operate at a maximum capacity of 50%, starting from Tuesday.

Hotels and restaurants (except on Sundays), tea shops, vegetable shops, grocery stores, shopping malls, jewellery stores and large format stores can function at a maximum capacity of 50% at any given point in time, till 9 p.m.

On Sundays, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to provide takeaway services alone, that too during specified hours: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food delivery apps and e-commerce sites that provide food delivery services will be allowed to operate only during these hours. Other e-commerce firms will not be allowed to operate on Sundays.

Transport between Tamil Nadu and other States and within the districts will not be allowed during night curfew. Private and public transport operators must ensure compliance with norms including mask wearing, subjecting passengers to temperature checks and avoiding crowding.

Continuous process industries and industries engaged in manufacturing essentials will be allowed to function during night curfew. Such industries have been directed to provide authorisation letters and identity cards to staff to enable them to travel to work.

During the complete lockdown on Sundays, fish and meat markets, fruit and vegetable shops, cinemas and all other commercial establishments will not be allowed to function. “Strict action will be taken against those who don’t follow this,” the government said.

However, essential and emergency services like those allowed during the night curfew will be allowed on Sundays.

On all days, including Sundays, weddings can be conducted with a maximum of 100 people and funerals with a maximum of 50 people, by following COVID-19 protocols.

The government directed all Information Technology companies in the State to ensure that a minimum of 50% staff are working from home.

Temple ‘kumbhabhishekam’ events that have already been planned can proceed with a maximum of 50 general public with employees of the temple and the temple administration by following the necessary protocols and precautions.

It has been advised that any new ‘kumbhabhishekam’ event and religious function be postponed. Permission will not be granted for them.

Colleges and universities have been directed to conduct classes online, and examinations should also be held online. The government also banned summer camps.

Hotels that wish to be converted into COVID Care Centres will be given permission for the same. The Health Department will evaluate the facilities before giving permission. Such hotels cannot allow customers to stay there.

The government also warned cinema halls of strict action if they are found to be flouting the 50% capacity norm and other protocols like provision of soaps and sanitisers and wearing of masks.

Following the Tamil Nadu government's announcement, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the lockdown restrictions would not apply on May 2, a Sunday, as it is the counting day for the April 6 Assembly election.