5-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool

A five-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a swimming pool at his neighbour’s house in Chetpet.

The victim was identified as Hithesh, 5, son of Kamal Kishore, a businessman living at an apartment on Pachaiyappa’s College Hostel Road. The boy was playing with two others at their apartment on Thursday evening. The trio ventured into a neighbour’s yard since the gate was open. They were playing near the swimming pool.

Hithesh accidentally fell into the pool, and the other two tried to rescue him.

They called for help, and the boy was taken to a private hospital. However, the doctors declared that he was dead.

The Kilpauk police registered a case and are investigating.