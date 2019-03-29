5 tonnes of red sanders logs seized

The customs authorities on Wednesday seized 5 tonnes of red sanders logs at a godown in Kundrathur. The police said two days ago the authorities refused to clear a container due to lack of documentation. On a hunch, they traced the lorry’s route and found a godown. Logs worth nearly ₹5 crore were seized.
