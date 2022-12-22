5 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

December 22, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With five more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 43 persons are under treatment.

The Public Health department has increased the number of tests done daily. 

On Thursday 4,110 samples were tested. For the past few weeks fewer than 4,000 samples were being tested. 

So far 35,94,333 persons in the State have been infected, according to the daily bulletin. Two new cases were reported from Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari and Tiruchi each reported one new infection.

In a day, seven more persons recovered pushing the tally of recoveries so far to 35,56,241. The State did not record any casualty.

