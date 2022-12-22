  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5 new COVID-19 infections reported in Tamil Nadu

December 22, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With five more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 43 persons are under treatment.

The Public Health department has increased the number of tests done daily. 

On Thursday 4,110 samples were tested. For the past few weeks fewer than 4,000 samples were being tested. 

So far 35,94,333 persons in the State have been infected, according to the daily bulletin. Two new cases were reported from Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari and Tiruchi each reported one new infection.

In a day, seven more persons recovered pushing the tally of recoveries so far to 35,56,241. The State did not record any casualty.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.