5 lakh workers identified for vaccination

Preparatory works undertaken to launch vaccine once it becomes available: Health Secy.

Five lakh healthcare workers (HCW) have been identified across the State for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

“We have taken up preparatory works for launching the vaccine once it becomes available. We are readying cold-chain points. We have identified five lakh HCWs who will first receive the vaccine. This will be followed by frontline workers, as per the guidelines,” he said.

Next, elderly persons will receive the vaccine, he said, adding: “Persons aged below 50, with co-morbidities, will be covered then. Next, interested persons in the general population can get vaccinated as and when we get the supply.”

The Health Department had identified 21,000-odd vaccinators and 46,000 points for vaccination. “Further steps will be taken according to the Government of India guidelines,” he said.