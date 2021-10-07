5 districts, including Chennai, account for 42% cases

CHENNAI

07 October 2021 02:24 IST

1,432 people test positive in State, even as it logs 25 deaths; 16,637 people currently under treatment

Chennai, along with four other districts, accounted for 42% of the 1,432 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

As many as 176 people tested positive in Chennai, taking its tally to 5,50,936. While Coimbatore accounted for 149 cases, there were 110 cases in Chengalpattu. Erode and Thanjavur recorded 90 and 80 cases respectively.

Districts’ tally

Among other districts, there were 70 cases in Tiruppur, 66 in Tiruvarur, 57 in Tiruvallur and 50 in Tiruchi. Five districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each — Ariyalur (6), Perambalur (5), Sivagangai (9), Tenkasi (3) and Theni (9). The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,72,843.

The State recorded 25 deaths, taking the toll to 35,707. Chennai and Coimbatore recorded four deaths each, while there were three fatalities in Tiruppur. Among the deceased was a 37-year-old man from Tiruppur, who had no co-morbidity. He was admitted to the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on October 2, and died on October 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

With this, Chennai accounts for 8,502 deaths due to COVID-19. Chengalpattu follows with 2,480 deaths and Coimbatore with 2,349.

Active caseload

At present, 16,637 people are under treatment in the State. They include 1,885 people in Chennai and 1,803 in Coimbatore.

Five districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Theni — have under 100 active cases each.

As many as 1,519 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,20,499. As many as 1,45,338 samples were tested, taking the total count to 4,78,90,758.