5 districts continue to account for majority of COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

29 September 2021 01:01 IST

Chennai leads the table with 184 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 183

A total of 1,630 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Chengalpattu and Thanjavur districts continued to report more cases, accounting for nearly 42% of the total fresh cases.

Chennai led the table with 184 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 183 cases. There were 121 cases in Erode and 117 in Chengalpattu. Thanjavur logged 90 cases, while there were 86 cases in Tiruppur and 70 in Tiruvallur. Among the other districts, Salem recorded 65 cases, Tiruchi had 59 cases, Namakkal had 54 cases and Tiruvarur had 52 cases. Five districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 26,60,553 cases.

The State reported another 17 deaths, taking the toll to 35,526. The number of districts that reported fatalities stood at 11. These included Chennai, where six deaths were recorded. While Coimbatore recorded two deaths, the remaining nine districts recorded one death each. Among the deceased were three persons in their 40s.

As many as 1,643 persons were discharged. With this, the total number of recovered patients stood at 26,07,796. The State’s active caseload stood at 17,231.

Coimbatore accounted for the most number of active cases, at 2,042, followed by Chennai (2,031). There were 1,206 active cases in Erode and 1,111 in Chengalpattu. Four districts — Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Theni —had fewer than 100 active cases each.

A total of 1,50,725 samples were tested. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 4,66,88,837. According to the September 27 data, Thanjavur accounted for the highest positivity rate, at 2.5%. Krishnagiri and Tiruppur followed with 2% each. While Coimbatore had a positivity rate of 1.7%, Chennai’s stood at 0.9%.