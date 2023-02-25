5 persons with disabilities honoured with CavinKare Ability Awards

February 25, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five persons with disabilities persons from across the country were honoured at the 21 st CavinKare Ability Awards held here on Saturday to honour their courage and perseverance for battling difficulties and emerging as achievers.

C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., said the foundation was conceived with the idea that they do not need sympathy but empathy and encouragement. Persons with disabilities have special talents and despite all odds, they come off with flying colours. “They not only help themselves but go beyond and inspire society. They also support a lot of people,” he added.

The CavinKare Ability Special Recognition Award went to S. Sankara Raman, a chartered accountant by profession and the secretary of Amar Seva Sangam, who has muscular dystrophy, for his efforts in making the Sangam’s school an inclusive educational space, bringing in several vocational skilling endeavours and launching many interventions.

CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence was presented to M.A. Hasan Sahani, founder-director of the Institute for the Handicapped and Backward People (IHBP), a non-profit organisation that helps children with disabilities and those from the socioeconomically backward classes. As someone who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, he understood the challenges that people with disabilities endure and worked towards their welfare.

CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards were given to Sushree Sarangi, Rachit Kulshrestha and Vidya Kumari. Ms. Sarangi, a junior resident in the Department of Endocrinology at IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, met with an accident during the second year of her graduation, leaving her quadriplegic. In spite of the limited mobility and several other challenges, she now aspires to study postgraduate medicine or an allied non-clinical field and also plans to take up a career as a teacher.

Mr. Kulshrestha, a skilled cyclist and two-time cancer survivor, is a single amputee who has gone on many expeditions that include a 10-day cycling trip from Manali to Khardung La. Apart from taking persons with disabilities on such expeditions, he is also a staunch advocate for inclusion and delivers motivational talks.

Ms. Kumari is a delivery partner with Swiggy. Post her accident. She faced numerous challenges from poverty to disability and now stands as an inspiration to many. A national-level table tennis player, she now aims to get a gold medal for India in the Paralympics.

Jayshree Raveendran, founder and executive director, Ability Foundation, said, “We are glad that we have been able to bring about an attitudinal change in the minds of people through these awards.”