5-day skill-a-thon prepares students for jobs in post-COVID-19 scenario

Event organised by IIT-M start-up, IIM-A and U.S. based firm

An on-going five-day skill-a-thon is offering a platform for college students to train in emerging technologies and prepare themselves for new-age jobs in post-COVID-19 scenario.

The robotic process automation (RPA) contest which began on May 31 and will end on June 4 has over 40,000 participants, who must use artificial intelligence for high-volume repeatable tasks.

The contest has been organised by GUVI, a start-up incubated by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and UiPath, a US-based software company that develops platform for RPA.

Students from over 220 colleges from across the country are participating in the event, which has no registration fee.

When participants enrol for the free course at www.guvi.io/rpa they can download the academic alliance version of UiPath too.

GUVI co-founder S.P. Balamurugan said collaborating with UiPath, a global leader in RPA and having them as course authors in its platform would benefit the student community. “More jobs are expected in this domain and this alliance will lead the path to those jobs,” he said. He also proposes to provide the courses in regional languages shortly.

GUVI expects the number of participants in the skill-a-thon to reach 60,000 by the end of the event.

Manish Bharti, president, UiPath India and SAARC, said, “At UiPath, we believe in democratising RPA to build a community of experts and drive our mission of a robot for every person. Companies and enterprises across sectors are turning towards automation to ensure business continuity. This will further accelerate new job opportunities, and also create a need for people to upskill. This partnership with GUVI is a step in the direction to create future ready talent and we are proud to have more than 40,000 people take up the program.”

The course assumes no prior knowledge of RPA and takes a use-case approach. It begins by defining a real-world, generic problem and how it can be solved in a non-RPA environment.