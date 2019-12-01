‘₹5 crore more to Tamil Nadu Trust for Children Affected by AIDS’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the State government has allotted an additional fund of ₹5 crore for the Tamil Nadu Trust for Children Affected by AIDS for 2019-2020.

Through this, 1,000 more children were receiving nutritional food and educational assistance.

With World AIDS Day being observed on December 1, he said the government had established the trust by providing a corpus fund of ₹10 crore, according to a press release. The State government was implementing a number of welfare schemes for people living with HIV/AIDS, such as free bus pass to enable persons to travel to hospitals for treatment and monthly assistance of ₹1,000 under the Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme. In addition, monthly assistance to young widows living with HIV/AIDS is also being provided, he said.

There were 2,883 integrated counselling and testing centres and 16 mobile units for HIV testing in the State.

A total of 55 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres and 174 link ART centres were functioning, he added.

‘Need more awareness’

The Chief Minister laid stress on the need to raise awareness on HIV/AIDS among the public, make the State free from HIV/AIDS, prevent transmission by voluntary blood testing and care for those living with HIV/AIDS.