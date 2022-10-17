5 candidates with over 700 marks in NEET find a place on State merit list

ADVERTISEMENT

Five students on the State merit list for government quota seats in MBBS have scored over 700 marks. As for the management quota merit list, the topper has scored 690 marks. The topper in the 7.5% preferential quota for government school students has scored 518 marks. The second-ranked candidate has scored 503.

Devatharshini V., who has scored 518 marks and tops the merit list in the 7.5% quota, is aiming for Madras Medical College. She said her mother Kodeeswari was an anganwadi worker in Erode. Ms. Devatharshini is a student of the Government Girls’ High School in the town.

Santhiyadevi A.S., ranked 6th, said she prepared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test on her own and cleared it in her second attempt with a score of 463. An alumna of the M.K. Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ammaiyarkuppam in Tiruvallur district, her inspiration is her elder sister, who is currently doing BDS.

“My sister scored 169 marks. It was a struggle for her as there was uncertainty over fees being borne by the government. She chose BDS as our family could not afford to pay the fees. My family told me to focus on NEET, and I was determined to get good marks so that I could secure an MBBS seat,” Ms. Santhiyadevi said. Her father A.G. Sivanantham, a powerloom weaver, said all the residents of his village were weavers. He runs a grocery shop and occasionally takes up weaving. He has a diploma in mechanical engineering, and his wife Lakshmi has a degree in literature.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who released the merit list on Monday, said the 558 students admitted under the preferential quota would be given free laptops.