5 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants held in T.N.

Even as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act rage across the country, Krishangiri police arrested the family of 3 Bangladeshi immigrants along with their two infants for gaining entry into the country illegally.

The head of the family Iqbal Mullah says he has mouth cancer and he had left Kulna district in Bangaladesh seeking medical treatment along with his wife Thaslima (25), her friend Luckiey (19) and Iqbal and Thaslima’s two infant girls Thonni Mullah (3) and Munni Mullah(1).

According to the police, Iqbal Mullah had reached Krishnagiri at the instance of his friend Imran, a resident of Kolkata. Imran had promised to send him money for his treatment and until then, the family was asked to stay in Krishnagiri. The family was staying in Kothapetta since December 23.

When contacted, Taluk police station inspector D. Suresh Kumar said they were arrested based on a complaint from the village administrative officer of Kothapetta. “The man has mouth cancer. They had entered India without passport/visa. They were all remanded in Puzhal prison, along with their children,” the inspector said.