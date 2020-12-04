492 personnel inducted into Air Force

CHENNAI

04 December 2020 16:54 IST

They completed their training at the Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI) and Air Force Police & Security Training Institute (AFP&STI)

A total of 492 personnel, who completed their training in two institutes were inducted into the Air Force during a ceremony at the Air Force Station at Avadi near here on Friday. They completed their training at the Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI) and Air Force Police & Security Training Institute (AFP&STI).

Air Commodore Dinesh Singh Dagar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Avadi was the reviewing officer of the combined ceremonial passing out parade, which was held observing all COVID-19 precautions. During the parade, two trainees from Afghanistan too completed their training as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation Programme of the Union Ministry of External Affairs, an official release said.

The 492 personnel were from automobile technician, automobile fitter and Air Force police and other trades. Trophies for Best in Trade were awarded to LAC Suman Pradhan, LAC Akash Bhadauriya & LAC Roopak Kumar Singh, Best in General Service Training trophies were awarded to AC Deepak Singh, LAC Parminder & AC Amiyendu Modak and Best All-Rounder trophies were awarded to LAC Suman Pradhan, LAC Akash Bhadauriya & LAC Aman Kumar Saini respectively, it added.

