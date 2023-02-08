492 kg of gutkha products seized from vehicle in Kallakurichi district

February 08, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi police on Monday recovered 492 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, valued at ₹9.84 lakh, from a sport utility vehicle, which was involved in an accident at Indili in the district.

The police said Samidurai, 50, a farmer of Thenthorasalur, and his wife Malar, 45, were riding a two-wheeler when the SUV, heading for Villupuram from Salem, hit them on Sunday. The couple died on the spot.

The police arrested the car driver, Muthulingam, for rash and negligent driving. The police inspected the SUV and found the banned products. The police said the driver had smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru for sale in Villupuram district.

Further investigations are on.