HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

492 kg of gutkha products seized from vehicle in Kallakurichi district

The driver of the vehicle had hit a two-wheeler whose riders died on the spot; police, on arresting the driver and examining his vehicle, found the contraband

February 08, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi police on Monday recovered 492 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products, valued at ₹9.84 lakh, from a sport utility vehicle, which was involved in an accident at Indili in the district.

The police said Samidurai, 50, a farmer of Thenthorasalur, and his wife Malar, 45, were riding a two-wheeler when the SUV, heading for Villupuram from Salem, hit them on Sunday. The couple died on the spot.

The police arrested the car driver, Muthulingam, for rash and negligent driving. The police inspected the SUV and found the banned products. The police said the driver had smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru for sale in Villupuram district.

Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.