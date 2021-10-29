Tamil Nadu

49,000 fined for not wearing masks

The city police and the Greater Chennai Corporation intensified a special drive to ensure mask compliance among Deepavali shoppers.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the public places on Saturday and gave several instructions to the personnel for effectively monitoring the situation.

Police said 49,326 people were levied fines for not wearing masks during Deepavali shopping and a total fine of ₹98.65 lakh collected from the violators during the special drive since last Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 1:06:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/49000-fined-for-not-wearing-masks/article37223082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY