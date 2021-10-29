49,000 fined for not wearing masks

The city police and the Greater Chennai Corporation intensified a special drive to ensure mask compliance among Deepavali shoppers.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the public places on Saturday and gave several instructions to the personnel for effectively monitoring the situation.

Police said 49,326 people were levied fines for not wearing masks during Deepavali shopping and a total fine of ₹98.65 lakh collected from the violators during the special drive since last Saturday.