49 students return to State from Bangladesh

Forty-nine students belonging to Tamil Nadu, who were pursuing higher education in violence-hit Bangladesh, arrived at Chennai airport on Sunday.

Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan received them at the airport.

The State government paid for their travel via Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata in the first phase, an official release said.

The Commissionerate of Non Resident Tamils Welfare, B. Krishnamoorthy, has been coordinating with the Indian diplomatic mission and Tamil associations in Dhaka at the behest of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Krishnamoorthy was present in the airport.

Of the 49 students, 12 hailed from Krishnagiri district, six from Cuddalore district, five each from Dharmapuri and Thanjavur districts, three from Salem district, two each from Chennai, Madurai, Ranipet, Vellore, and Virudhunagar districts and one each from Erode, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts.

Another 77 students from Tamil Nadu are expected to be repatriated from Bangladesh on Monday.

The State government would bear their travel expenses till they reach their home.

Only those students who were willing to return home were being offered help by the government.

Harshitha from Krishnagiri district, one of the students who returned, recalled that the Indian mission helped them reach the international border and provided food in camps. “The State government provided flight tickets free of cost and that was how we reached here,” she added.

Food shortage

Asifa, a native of Gangavalli in Salem district, recalled the hardships they faced while in Bangladesh. In the past one week, there was shortage of food and internet was down, she said and thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of all the repatriated students.

Sanjay from Madurai district said several Tamil students were still in Bangladesh and were not able to contact their parents. Surya from Krishnagiri district said within 10 minutes after the students shared their details with the State government, their tickets were sent to them.

