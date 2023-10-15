HamberMenu
49 more Tamils return to T.N. from war-hit Israel 

October 15, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-nine more Tamils arrived in the State on Sunday from war-hit Israel under ‘Operation Ajay’.

As many as 32 of them arrived in Chennai, nine in Coimbatore and eight in Madurai.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Commissioner of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Jacintha Lazarus and senior officials received those who landed in Chennai airport, and the respective Collectors received those who landed in Coimbatore and Madurai airports, an official release said.

A total of 98 Tamils have returned under ‘Operation Ajay’ and 12 returned on their own.

