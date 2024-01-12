GIFT a SubscriptionGift
48th Indian Tourism and Trade Fair kicks off

January 12, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the 48th Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair at Island Grounds in Chennai on Friday.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the 48th Tourism and Industrial Trade Fair at Island Grounds in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the 48th Indian Tourism and Trade Fair organised at the Island Grounds in Chennai, on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Mr. Udhayanidhi recalled his schooldays when he visited trade fairs at Island Grounds with his family. “I am glad that the stall of my Ministry, along with stalls of other ministries, has been set up to feature the achievements of the State government in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya, HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu, Central Chennai M.P. Dayanidhi Maran and others.

Kakarla Usha IAS, Commissioner of Tourism and Chairperson and Managing Director of TTDC, presented the vote of thanks. 

