4.83 lakh persons booked so far in Tamil Nadu for violating prohibitory orders

As many as 4,83,501 persons have been arrested so far across in the State for venturing out without a valid reason and violating prohibitory orders promulgated from March 24.

They were released on bail immediately after collecting a fine, and their vehicles were seized, according to the police.

The State police are enforcing prohibitory orders by restricting the movement of people on the roads and prohibiting the unlawful assembly of more than five persons in public places. According to sources in the police headquarters, over 4,55,946 violations have been reported until Sunday morning and 3,97,692 vehicles were seized from the violators.

A total fine amount of ₹5.91 crore was collected from the violators.