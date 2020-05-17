Tamil Nadu

4.83 lakh persons booked so far in Tamil Nadu for violating prohibitory orders

Policemen checking vehicles in Vandalur. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Policemen checking vehicles in Vandalur. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

A total of ₹5.91 crore has been collected as fines from the violators

As many as 4,83,501 persons have been arrested so far across in the State for venturing out without a valid reason and violating prohibitory orders promulgated from March 24.

They were released on bail immediately after collecting a fine, and their vehicles were seized, according to the police.

The State police are enforcing prohibitory orders by restricting the movement of people on the roads and prohibiting the unlawful assembly of more than five persons in public places. According to sources in the police headquarters, over 4,55,946 violations have been reported until Sunday morning and 3,97,692 vehicles were seized from the violators.

A total fine amount of ₹5.91 crore was collected from the violators.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 12:50:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/483-lakh-persons-booked-so-far-in-tamil-nadu-for-violating-prohibitory-orders/article31606211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY