48-year-old man undergoes robotic laryngectomy

A 48-year-old man with recurrent voice box cancer underwent a robotic laryngectomy in a hospital here.

The surgery was done by doctors of the Head and Neck Centre and Hospital using the Da Vinci robotic Surgery System, a surgery system developed by a U.S.-based company. The patient underwent the trans oral robotic surgery (TORS-TL) on June 17.

Vidhyadharan Sivakumar, hospital director and consultant head and neck surgeon, led a team of surgeons, including head and neck specialists, anaesthetists and robotic urology surgeons. The minimally invasive procedure required fewer incisions and dissections, as oral cancer patients would have been subjected to radiation therapy.

TORS-TL is usually offered to select patients and is safer as it lessens the chance of damaging sensitive tissues, scarring, fistulas, leaking of saliva, neck swelling and other problems. As a result, patients recover the ability to swallow and voice functions sooner.

Dr. Vidhyadharan said all aspects of the procedure was discussed with the patient and his family and was performed only after obtaining informed consent.

Earlier, the team had conducted a robotic procedure on a hearing impaired octogenerian with a tumour in his voice box. The patient was discharged within five days of the procedure after he could independently breathe and eat.