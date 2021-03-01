479 more test positive for COVID-19

State reports three more deaths; no fresh case detected in Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts

Another 479 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the case tally to 8,51,542 in Tamil Nadu. Among the fresh cases, 282 were men and 197 were women.

As many as 490 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of persons discharged to 8,35,024. The State recorded three deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,496. At present, 4,022 persons are under treatment either at healthcare facilities or at home, health officials said.

Chennai’s tally

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, 182 new infections were identified and 179 more persons were discharged in Chennai. The district also recorded one death. As on date, 1,776 persons are under treatment. So far, 2,35,532 persons have been infected and 2,29,603 have been discharged after treatment. A total of 4,153 persons have died so far.

Chengalpattu reported 46 fresh cases and Coimbatore 42. No fresh case was detected in Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts. Four persons are under treatment in these districts, officials said.

All three deaths were due to pre-existing health conditions. Two deaths occurred at government hospitals. All the deceased persons were men, aged 67-79.

A 67-year-old man from Cuddalore, who had systemic hypertension and diabetes mellitus, was admitted to Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram, on February 17. He tested positive on February 20 and died on February 26. The hospital cited COVID-19 pneumonia and acute coronary syndrome as the causes of death.