479 fresh cases in T.N., no death in Chennai

CHENNAI

11 February 2021 02:25 IST

27 districts clock cases in single digits; no new case in Ariyalur

On a day when 479 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, Ariyalur saw no fresh infection while 27 other districts clocked cases in single digits. Chennai recorded 149 fresh cases and no death.

The new cases took the State’s tally to 8,43,209. As many as 4,309 persons are currently undergoing treatment, including 1,556 in Chennai, 467 in Coimbatore and 261 in Chengalpattu. With 493 persons having been discharged on Wednesday, the total number of recoveries has risen to 8,26,504.

Five deaths

Five more persons succumbed to the infection, including one each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur and Tiruchi, taking the toll to 12,396.

The deceased included a 46-year-old man from Theni, who died at a private medical college hospital in Madurai on February 6 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. He had diabetes and systemic hypertension, and had been admitted on February 2 with complaints of cough and breathing difficulty for three days.

Coimbatore reported 62 fresh cases, while Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 36 and 23 cases.

One more returnee from the U.K. tested positive for the infection in the State. As of date, five U.K. returnees, who had tested positive for COVID-19, are under treatment in separate isolation wards. Of the 1,764 persons who had returned from the U.K. between January 8 and February 10, 1,494 were traced and tested.

As many as 53,076 samples were tested in 24 hours. A total of 1,65,44,106 samples have been tested in the State till date.

11,815 get jabs

As many as 11,815 persons, including 7,860 healthcare workers, 2,039 frontline workers and 1,916 police personnel, were inoculated across the State on Wednesday.

A total of 1,97,114 persons, including 1,78,591 healthcare workers, 13,685 frontline workers and 4,838 police personnel, have received the vaccines so far.

The vaccination was carried out in 618 sessions across the State, with a total capacity of 63,000.

Of the 11,815 persons who got the jabs, 7,727 healthcare workers, 2,039 frontline workers and 1,902 police personnel received Covishield, while 133 healthcare workers and 14 police personnel received Covaxin.