477 more persons contract infection

25 districts record fewer than 10 cases each; State sees five more deaths

A total of 477 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking its tally to 8,44,650. While 482 persons were discharged after treatment, five more succumbed to the infection.

Chennai recorded 149 cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore saw 47 and 43 infections respectively. There were 21 cases in Madurai and 19 in Tiruvallur. A total of 25 districts saw fewer than 10 cases each, of which Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tirupattur reported one each.

Chennai, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris, Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi recorded one death each. The deceased included a 38-year-old man from Chennai who had coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on January 22 and died on February 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and aortic aneurysm with dissection.

An 80-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who had no co-morbidities, died at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on February 11 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, respiratory failure and cardiorespiratory arrest.

Till date, 12,413 persons have died in the State. While a total of 8,27,962 persons have been discharged so far, 4,275 persons are presently under treatment. Chennai accounts for 1,580 active cases, followed by Coimbatore with 453.

In the last 24 hours, 54,034 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,67,09,185.