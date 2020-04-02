Tamil Nadu

47,691 cases booked so far

The number of violations touched 47,691 in the State since the curfew which was promulgated to prevent Covid-19 outbreak entered ninth day on Thursday.

Authorities in the state promulgated prohibitory orders under section 144 prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons and curbing public movement.

According to the State police, there were 47,691 violations reported in the curfew period and 46,970 persons were arrested for loitering without any valid reason. All those arrested were released on bail immediately and 35,206 vehicles were seized from them. Altogether, 42,035 first information reports (FIRs) were opened and ₹16.27 lakh as fine was collected from the violators, said police sources.

In Chennai, police booked 388 cases from Wednesday evening till Thursday morning. Over 200 vehicles, including 184 bikes and 11 cars, were seized from the violators.

