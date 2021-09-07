47 vulnerable areas identified in Ranipet ahead of monsoon

Collector asks officials to work together to prevent dengue

The district administration in Ranipet has identified 47 areas that are prone to inundation during the monsoon.

At a review meeting on measures that need to be taken before the onset of northeast monsoon, Collector A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj said door-to-door inspection of houses in residential areas should be done by sanitary staff to check for any rainwater stagnation in unused household items to prevent dengue.

Overhead tanks in each house should be thoroughly checked and disinfected after creating awareness among residents of preventing rainwater stagnation in their houses. “This exercise should be done once in three days apart from other dengue prevention activities like fogging,” Mr. Pushparaj said.

The newly carved-out Ranipet district has six taluks including Arcot, Walajah, Arakkonam, Sholinghur and Nemili, covering 330 revenue villages. Among these, Ranipet, Arcot, Walajah, Arakkonam and Melvisharam are municipalities. Many villages in the district are located along the Palar. The district administration has issued a flood alert to 16 villages located along the river — Marudhambakkam, Yegambaranallur, Kondakuppam, Seekarajapuram, Narasingapuram, Lalapettai, Thengal, Kaarai, Thirumalaiseri, Poondi, Kudimallur, Sathambakkam, Visharam, Arcot, Sakkaramallur and Pushupadi.