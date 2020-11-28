47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,244, with a total of 47 new cases reported on Friday.
While a total of 18,756 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 157. The district’s death toll is 331.
Ranipet, Tirupathur
In Ranipet district, 11 persons were reported positive, taking the total cases to 15,570. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,207, with 17 new cases on Friday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, nine new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,569. Out of this, 18,184 persons have recovered and the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 110.
