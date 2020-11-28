Tamil Nadu

47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

Call for caution: A corporation worker announcing COVID-19 measures at Katpadi, Vellore.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,244, with a total of 47 new cases reported on Friday.

While a total of 18,756 persons have recovered, the active cases in the district stood at 157. The district’s death toll is 331.

Ranipet, Tirupathur

In Ranipet district, 11 persons were reported positive, taking the total cases to 15,570. In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,207, with 17 new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, nine new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,569. Out of this, 18,184 persons have recovered and the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 110.

