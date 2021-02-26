467 infections take active cases to 4,053

CHENNAI

Five more persons succumb to COVID-19; 168 more test positive in Chennai

The State reported 467 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the active cases to 4,053. As many as 471 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 8,33,560.

Five more persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,483. Apart from Chennai, which recorded three deaths, Coimbatore and Thanjavur saw one death each.

In Chennai, 168 persons tested positive. Its active cases stood at 1,777, even as 138 more persons were discharged after treatment. The district’s case tally stood at 2,35,005, while the total number of discharged persons reached 2,29,080. Its toll stood at 4,148.

Coimbatore followed with 45 cases. Chengalpattu recorded 40 infections and Tiruvallur 35. No new case was reported in Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts.

Except one, the other deceased persons had co-morbidities.

An 85-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted on February 19 to the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. He died in the early hours of February 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute respiratory failure.

Vaccine uptake

A total of 14,428 persons, including 9,510 healthcare workers and 3,092 frontline staff, were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday. As many as 1,593 police personnel and 140 RPF personnel were also inoculated. A total of 93 election staff received the vaccines.

While 9,733 persons received their first dose, 4,695 got their second.

So far, 4,29,169 persons have been inoculated, of which 3,78,880 have received their first dose and 50,289 their second..

Till date, 3,36,986 healthcare workers and 54,669 frontline staff have been immunised. As many as 37,072 police personnel and 289 RPF beneficiaries, besides 153 election staff, have been administered the vaccines.