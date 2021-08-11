Tamil Nadu

46 new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,317 with 46 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 46,924 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 297. The district's death toll is 1,096.

In Ranipet district, 22 cases were reported positive and the total number of cases stood at 42,147.

In Tirupattur district, 11 new cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,400.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 50, taking the total number of cases to 52,534.

Out of this, 51,376 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 518.


