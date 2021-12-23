456 accident victims treated

In the past four days, 456 persons involved in road accidents were treated free by the State. Of the beneficiaries, 84 were at private hospitals and 372 at government hospitals. The State spent ₹40.93 lakh for the treatment, of which ₹31.67 lakh was claimed by government hospitals and ₹9.26 lakh by private hospitals, the Health Department said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched Innuyir Kaapoom-Nammai Kaakkum 48, under which accident victims would be treated for free for the first 48 hours. Pudukottai Government Hospital admitted 26 persons, the highest number of accident victims so far. In Tiruvannamalai and Virudhunagar, 21 persons each were treated. Krishnagiri (18), Salem (13), and Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi (17 each) constituted the most number of accident victims treated by healthcare facilities in these districts. Dindigul, Perambalur and Nagapattinam treated two persons each.